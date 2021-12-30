Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 305 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period.

JPUS opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $106.20.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.