Larson Financial Group LLC Has $61,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

