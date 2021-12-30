Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

