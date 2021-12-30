Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

NYSE ZTS opened at $247.03 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $247.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day moving average of $207.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.