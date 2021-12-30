Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of LB opened at C$40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 39.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.71. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$30.85 and a 1-year high of C$45.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

