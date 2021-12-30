Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 460 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $65,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,047 shares of company stock worth $7,032,572. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,361. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

