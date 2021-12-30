LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Position Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of LCII opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $122.99 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.