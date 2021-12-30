Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.231 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

