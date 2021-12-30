LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 10,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,029,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LX. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
