LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 10,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,029,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LX. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $669.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after buying an additional 141,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

