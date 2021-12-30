LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.77

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $6.58. LianBio shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 2,091 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

