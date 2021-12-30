LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LifeMD in a report released on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.56. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $30,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,986,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the second quarter worth $11,860,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.