Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

BTTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $5.40 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $115,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Risa J. Lavizzo-Mourey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,083 shares of company stock valued at $317,283.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

