Lifesci Capital Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
BTTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ BTTX opened at $5.40 on Monday. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $29.40.
About Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.