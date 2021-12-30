Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor Sells 72,329 Shares

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $1,224,529.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Edward Zelibor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 124,152 shares of Lightwave Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $1,810,136.16.

Shares of LWLG opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -147.30 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company, engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers P2ICTM technology platform, which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.