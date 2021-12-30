Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,931.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,350. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,921.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,796.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

