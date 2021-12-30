Lincoln National Corp Purchases 130,680 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $84,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.36. 103,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,720,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

