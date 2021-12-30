Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,685,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 5.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $239,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,693,000 after acquiring an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

