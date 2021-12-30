Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein Sells 5,430 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Craig Felenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

