Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.65

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.65 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 66.50 ($0.89). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.88), with a volume of 207,832 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOOK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Lookers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £257.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.65.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell acquired 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £8,378.68 ($11,263.18). Also, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.86), for a total value of £6,388.48 ($8,587.82).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.