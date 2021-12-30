LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.47

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 3180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 199.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

