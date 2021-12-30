LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.40% of F.N.B. worth $51,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

