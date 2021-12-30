LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,380 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.39% of TTM Technologies worth $45,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

