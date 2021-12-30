LSV Asset Management Has $37.07 Million Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.77% of City Office REIT worth $37,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIO. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth $4,691,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 72.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 267,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 112,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO opened at $19.66 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $856.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.