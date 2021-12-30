LSV Asset Management Has $40.40 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,002 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of FS KKR Capital worth $40,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

