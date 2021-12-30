LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.92% of KB Home worth $31,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $45.13 on Thursday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.