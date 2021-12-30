LSV Asset Management Sells 5,100 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.66% of Hanmi Financial worth $28,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

