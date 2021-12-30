LunchMoney (LMY) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $316,657.24 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

