MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,815,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,517 shares of company stock worth $16,677,756 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

