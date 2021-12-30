Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $945.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 904.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 13.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

