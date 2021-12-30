Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.51

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.51 ($3.11) and traded as low as GBX 227.98 ($3.06). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 231 ($3.11), with a volume of 48,674 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.