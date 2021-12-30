Manna (MANNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $6.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 139.2% higher against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,486.85 or 0.99585265 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,233,442 coins and its circulating supply is 661,255,266 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

