Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Position Increased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

