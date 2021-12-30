Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $4.75 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marchex from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. 7,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.86. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,412 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

