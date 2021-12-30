Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

