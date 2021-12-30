Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will report sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Marrone Bio Innovations reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 620,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.31.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

