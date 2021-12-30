Masari (MSR) Reaches One Day Volume of $105.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Masari has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $387,521.10 and $105.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

