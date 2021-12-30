Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.69

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 12827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $28,696,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Masco by 7.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

