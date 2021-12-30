Mather Group LLC. Has $236,000 Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CGI were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

