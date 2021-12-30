Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,335,000. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

