Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,736,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.