Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Sells $1,036,567.45 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MMS traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,097. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

