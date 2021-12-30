Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Sells $1,036,567.45 in Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MMS traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,097. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Maximus
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.
