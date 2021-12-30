McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $268.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,658. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $269.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.24. The firm has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.45.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

