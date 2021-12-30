McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 15,842 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MCK stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $250.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 647,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,854,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

