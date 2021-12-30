Medicalchain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $12,864.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.71 or 0.07802872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.13 or 0.99623391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007851 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

