MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.90

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.27. MediWound shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 63,203 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

