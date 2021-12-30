MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.90

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.27. MediWound shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 63,203 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
MediWound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
