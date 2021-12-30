Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($9.16).

MGGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.08) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of LON MGGT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 739.60 ($9.94). The company had a trading volume of 284,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,338. The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 98.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 741.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 668.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 383.10 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.37).

In other news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($527,774.49).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

