MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe lifted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.41. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

