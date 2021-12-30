MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.28

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 4940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.53.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,841. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

