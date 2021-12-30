Melon (MLN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007010 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

