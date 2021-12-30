MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $410,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $90.18 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

