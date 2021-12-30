Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,752,452 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £30.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02.

About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

